Driver washes his feet in water tanker, case booked

HYDERABAD: After videos of a driver of a water tanker washing his feet with drinking water which was being filled into the tanker went viral, the water board lodged a complaint with the police over the incident. Kukatpally police registered a case against the driver, Vijay. Kukatpally Inspector B Laxminarayana Reddy said the case is under investigation. Water board officials said the incident occurred at a filling station in Moosapet.

They said they are incorporating technology for automatic filling of water tankers so as to avoid such incidents. An ‘actuator’ device, based on latest technology, has been installed at the Jubilee Hills filling station. Based on the concept of Internet of Things, the device is controlled by sensors, thereby minimising human intervention. Very soon, this technology would be installed at all filling stations under the water board, officials said.