No bail for Shyam K Naidu, cops told to nab him

Sri Sudha also pleaded with the court to refer the compromise document submitted to a forensic lab for verification of genuineness of her signature.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The XI Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Sessions Court has cancelled the bail granted to Tollywood cameraman Shyam K Naidu for submitting forged documents for getting bail. The court directed Hyderabad police to arrest him within a week and produce him before the court. Naidu was arrested earlier by the SR Nagar police after he allegedly promised to marry a film artiste, Sri Sudha, but did not do so.

The police had produced the cameraman before the court earlier. Days after he was arrested and shifted to judicial remand, he filed a bail plea before the court, submitting an affidavit cum compromise deed document stating that he has reached a compromise with the petitioner Sri Sudha.

Based on the document, the court granted bail to Naidu. In her petition challenging the bail granted to the accused, Sri Sudha contended that she did not arrive at a compromise with the accused and Shyam K Naidu misled the court by submitting forged documents. She also stated that after Naidu was released on bail, his brother Chota K Naidu began to harass her and threatened her with dire consequences, and demanded that she should settle the issue with his brother. Sri Sudha also pleaded with the court to refer the compromise document submitted to a forensic lab for verification of genuineness of her signature.

The court took into consideration her contention and cancelled the bail granted earlier to Naidu, and directed the SR Nagar police to arrest him within a week and produce him before the court. Police said they would execute the order, and they are yet to receive the order copy.

