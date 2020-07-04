Over 350 kg ganja seized from truck

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an inter-State ganja smuggling racket by seizing contraband worth over Rs 71 lakh from a truck on the city’s outskirts. Acting on a tipoff, the DRI sleuths intercepted the Maharashtra- bound vehicle at Isnapur on the Old Mumbai Highway. At first, the truck was found to be empty but when the officials searched it thoroughly, they found a specially designed cavity behind the driver’s cabin. That was where the ganja was hidden. DRI officials found 156 packages of ganja, weighing 356.9 kg and worth Rs 71.38 lakh. They seized the vehicle and the contraband.
