Over the moon

While that holds true, it’s a myth to believe that the natural satellite of planet earth causes tides in the human body sometimes driving it crazy.

Published: 04th July 2020 09:09 AM

Lunar eclipse

Representational image (Photo | AP)

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There will be a penumbral lunar eclipse on July 5, though it won’t be visible in India G.P. Birla Observatory and Astronomical Research Centre, Hyderabad warns that the fishermen or others going to the sea will have to be careful as the moon is said to cause high tides in the water bodies which increases the risk of drowning or facing a mishap. While that holds true, it’s a myth to believe that the natural satellite of planet earth causes tides in the human body sometimes driving it crazy.

Writes astronomer-author Larry Sessions in an earthsky.org article: “To believe that ocean tides and human tides both are caused by the moon betrays a major misunderstanding about how gravity works to produce ocean tides. The gravity of the moon can power the tides on earth, its effect on a human body is utterly inconsequential.”

The debate on myths and facts over the moon can go on to great lengths, the folklore surrounding this beautiful orb, which doesn’t have any glow of its own but reflects the light from the sun and shines gloriously, feeds much to the imagination especially the names associated with every month it rises in the sky. So, while the Covid-19 pandemic has brought us all down to our knees it’s a good idea to stare at the moonlit sky and share an anecdote or two with the names related to it with your family and friends.

— Saima Afreen

saima@newindianexpress

@Sfreen

lunar eclipse
