Posing as director Ajay Bhupathi,conman dupes aspiring actresses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a complaint by film director Ajay Bhupathi that an unknown man was pretending to be him and luring women with film offers, Cyber Crime police on Friday registered a case. Some women, who are aspiring actresses, responded to social media advertisements offering roles in Tollywood films. They were asked to send their photos and other details on WhatsApp.

On receiving information from the women, the accused at times pretended to be Tollywood director Ajay Bhupathi. At other times, he said he was actor Vijay Devarakonda and collected money from the women. When Ajay Bhupathi, who has directed hit film RX 100, heard about this, he approached the Cyber Crime Police and lodged a complaint. Police sources say the WhatsApp number has been traced to Banswada and the conman is likely to be picked up soon.