Rowdy sheets opened against Nayeem’s aides

Using Nayeem’s name and their relationship with him, they used to terrorise people, the police said.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:39 AM

Nayeem (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police have opened rowdy sheets against five associates of slain gangster Nayeem. The five -- Nathila Jangailah, Gurram Shivaraj, Bachu Nagaraju, Puli Nagaraju and Saragada Hari — were involved in kidnap, land grabbing and extortion in Bhongir district. DCP Bhongir zone K Narayana Reddy said all the five were arrested earlier and are now out on bail.

“Rowdy sheets have been o p e n e d a g a i n s t them at the B h o n g i r town police station to keep them under continuous surveillance and prevent them from committing crimes,” he said. Jangaiah was involved in 91 cases, Shivaraj in three, Bachu Nagaraju in eight, Puli Nagaraju in six and Hari in five. Using Nayeem’s name and their relationship with him, they used to terrorise people, the police said. Nayeem was gunned down in a police encounter at Shadnagar in 2016. Several cases were registered against him and his associates, including his wife and other cl o s e f a m i ly members.

