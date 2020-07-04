STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 83.06 crore for railway over-bridge linking Madhapur, Kukatpally

The construction of the Madhapur-Kukatpally RoB would ease this traffic movement, they said.

Work underway at the RoB near Borabanda MMTS railway station on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana government on Friday sanctioned Rs 83.06 crore under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) for the construction of the fourlane carriageway of a railway over-bridge (RoB), which is underway near the Borabanda MMTS railway station. Being built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the RoB is expected to improve the connectivity between Kukatpally and Madhapur, and cut short the distance by at least 5 km, GHMC officials said. 

As per the directions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, the GHMC undertook various projects under the SRDP to rid Hyderabad of traffic congestion. “To ease the traffic problem and enable free movement of vehicles between Madhapur and Kukatpally, the State government sanctioned Rs 83.06 crore for the RoB,” GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said. Of the total sanctioned amount, Rs 18.06 crore is allocated for the railway crossing portion, and Rs 65 crore for the construction of the 10-pier RoB, laying the approach road and for land acquisition, he said. 

Work on the approach road, including the 675.5-m bridge, is progressing at a brisk pace, the GHMC Commissioner said. As per officials of the civic body, 14,827 vehicles ply on the Hitec City-Kukatpally Housing Board RoB every 60 minutes during the rush hour. The construction of the Madhapur-Kukatpally RoB would ease this traffic movement, they said.

