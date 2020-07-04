STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Why you should eat more beans

These seeds are powerhouses of protein and soluble fibre, which are necessary to keep our bodies healthy.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The USA observed ‘Eat Your Beans Day’ a day ago to remind people to include more legumes in their diet, and Indians too can do with such a reminder. Though a large variety of legumes are available to us, it’s one of the underrated food groups. These seeds are powerhouses of protein and soluble fibre, which are necessary to keep our bodies healthy.

Dinnaz, a fitness expert, says: “Some popular bean varieties included in Indian diet are black-eyed beans (lobia), chickpeas (white and black), Moong (whole), Black masoor, Rajma (white and red), double beans and others. Beans are heavier than a bowl of dal (lentils), and it fills you up faster. Beans are full of fibre, protein and vitamins and is a whole meal by itself. People don’t eat it regularly and run after exotic fruits and vegetables which are expensive in India. When you combine a meal of beans/ legumes and a bowl of cooked or raw vegetables, it has all micro and macro nutrients which helps in improving immunity. “

Zeenath Fatima, consultant dietician at Continental Hospitals, said: “Beans can be a significant source of protein for vegetarians. They also contain selenium, which is important for vital body functions.” Sujatha Stephen, nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals (Malakpet), said that legumes increase the bio-availability of proteins. Since a few complain of stomach gas after eating legumes, she suggests that they should be cooked after being soaked overnight, and should not be eaten on an empty stomach, but eaten along with meals.”

HEALTH BENEFITS

Legumes add good bacteria like lactobacilli and help maintain a healthy gut
Help in constipation
Contain folic acid and zinc,B-complex vitamins
Maintain blood glucose levels
Increase good HDL cholesterol
Good for obesity as they make you feel full faster
(By Sujatha Stephen)

— Kakoli Mukherjee

kakoli_mukherjee @newindianexpress.com

@kakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Beans
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp