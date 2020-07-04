Why you should eat more beans

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The USA observed ‘Eat Your Beans Day’ a day ago to remind people to include more legumes in their diet, and Indians too can do with such a reminder. Though a large variety of legumes are available to us, it’s one of the underrated food groups. These seeds are powerhouses of protein and soluble fibre, which are necessary to keep our bodies healthy.

Dinnaz, a fitness expert, says: “Some popular bean varieties included in Indian diet are black-eyed beans (lobia), chickpeas (white and black), Moong (whole), Black masoor, Rajma (white and red), double beans and others. Beans are heavier than a bowl of dal (lentils), and it fills you up faster. Beans are full of fibre, protein and vitamins and is a whole meal by itself. People don’t eat it regularly and run after exotic fruits and vegetables which are expensive in India. When you combine a meal of beans/ legumes and a bowl of cooked or raw vegetables, it has all micro and macro nutrients which helps in improving immunity. “

Zeenath Fatima, consultant dietician at Continental Hospitals, said: “Beans can be a significant source of protein for vegetarians. They also contain selenium, which is important for vital body functions.” Sujatha Stephen, nutritionist at Yashoda Hospitals (Malakpet), said that legumes increase the bio-availability of proteins. Since a few complain of stomach gas after eating legumes, she suggests that they should be cooked after being soaked overnight, and should not be eaten on an empty stomach, but eaten along with meals.”

HEALTH BENEFITS

Legumes add good bacteria like lactobacilli and help maintain a healthy gut

Help in constipation

Contain folic acid and zinc,B-complex vitamins

Maintain blood glucose levels

Increase good HDL cholesterol

Good for obesity as they make you feel full faster

