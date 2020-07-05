Bonalu to be low-key this year: Talasani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said that Ujjaini Mahankali Ashada Bonalu will be celebrated on a lower scale in the view of the coronavirus pandemic. He said devotees will not be allowed to offer Bonam at the temple. The renowned Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara will be held on July 12 and 13.

Speaking at a review meeting, the Minister said devotees who wish to offer Bonam should perform the rituals at home. At the temple, the rituals will be performed as per customs and traditions by temple priests. It was widely believed by devotees of the Ujjaini Mahankali Goddess that she saved mankind from the plague in 1911, which caused many deaths in Hyderabad.