This burglar who lives in a villa and drives an SUV

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This 32-year-old man resides in a posh villa and drives around in a luxurious SUV. He loves travelling all over Hyderabad and its suburbs, mostly during midnight. This isn’t the profile of a successful businessman but that of a common thief.

The Special Operations Team of Madhapur, on Saturday nabbed Baswaraju Prakash, who hails from Karnataka and recovered stolen property worth Rs 70 lakh from him. Overall, Prakash has been involved in 18 property offences, including two in Tamil Nadu.

Prakash’s midnight journeys weren’t to explore the city but for breaking into locked houses and looting valuables. He has kept the cops on their toes since October, 2019 and is considered an expert in breaking into homes fitted with central locking systems.

Prakash moved to Hyderabad with his family in 2019 to evade the police in Karnataka. During the initial days, they stayed in a villa at Ameenpur on rent and recently shifted to a luxurious, independent house at Dundigal. Before moving to Hyderabad, he burgled several houses in Tamil Nadu. Using the money, he purchased an SUV in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.

After his wife and son went to sleep, Prakash would drive his car, carrying with him several tools to break locks. Once he finalised a target house, he would park the vehicle a few metres away and walk to the house. Using iron tools to break the locks, he would loot the house, always wearing gloves so as to avoid leaving any fingerprints. Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar said 1,013 grams of gold ornaments, 3.2 kg silver ornaments, the SUV used for offences and a scooter, all worth `70 lakh were recovered from his possession.