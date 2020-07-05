We are with you, KTR assures building sector 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao assured that the State government would take steps to sustain the development of the construction sector in the city amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holding a meeting with representatives of the construction sector here on Saturday, he said that Hyderabad had been traversing the development path for the past six years and that the construction sector had helped a great deal in this.

The growth story of the city should continue further and the State would support the construction sector, he said. Though the sector is in doldrums at other cities in the country, the situation is favourable in Hyderabad, building constructors told the Minister. They also explained their expectations for the sector and discussed other issues, including building permissions, layout approvals and master plans.

Responding to their suggestions positively, Rao assured them that the government would support the sector, which provides employment to a large number of people in the State. He assured them that issues raised by builders would be brought to the notice of the State government. He said the government would hold a meeting with cement manufacturing companies on reduction of prices.

The Minister directed the officials concerned to make sure that the required sand was readily available for construction activities in the city. He informed the builders that the new Municipal Act would be implemented strictly and stern action would be taken if debris was thrown in water bodies and open places.

Rao directed officials to compile the data of migrant workers currently working at various sites, as these details would be useful for the provision of rice through the one-nation-one-ration scheme.

On Saturday, Rao also spoke in a webinar organised by Indian Construction Equipment Manufactures’ Association (ICEMA). He said that the State would support construction and manufacturing industries to establish units in industrial parks exclusively developed for such companies, and the policies necessary for it would be implemented.