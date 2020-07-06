Helpline set up to protect Hyderabad's public assets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For those public-spirited, the prevention of encroachment of lakes, parks and public places is now just a phone call away. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, during the inauguration of the Parks, Lakes & Open Spaces Protection Cell (Assets Protection Cell) at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday, announced a toll-free number for citizens to alert the district administration about attempts by unscrupulous elements to encroach public assets.

Citizens can dial 1800-599- 0099 to register their complaints, and their identity will be kept a secret, an official press release said. The cell will work from 10 am to 6 pm on all days. It was set up by the GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing. As soon a call is received on the helpline, a specific number will be assigned to the complaint. The callers would be able to know the progress of the complaint by referring to the number. Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati also participated in the programme.