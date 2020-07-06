Hyderabad man cheats, sexually assaults minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man who allegedly kidnapped a teenager after promising to marry her and sexually assaulted her, was arrested by Cyberabad police at Shamshabad here on Sunday. The accused, Sai Kumar had allegedly kidnapped the girl earlier too, and had been arrested at Adibatla in Ranga Reddy district.

According to Shamshabad police, Kumar belongs to a village neighbouring the girl’s village. A few days ago, he lured the girl to leave her home and go with him. After the victim’s parents approached police, they tracked Kumar and the girl and rescued her. Kumar was charged with kidnap and rape, and charged under the POCSO Act. He was arrested and produced before the court on Saturday. Inquiries then revealed that the accused had been arrested earlier too for kidnapping the girl.