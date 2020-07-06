Scared of having contracted coronavirus, man jumps into Hussainsagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scared that he had contracted Covid-19, a 35-year-old man suffering from a cold and cough ended his life by jumping into Hussainsagar on Sunday. Reportedly, some hospitals had even denied him admission as he was showing the symptoms of the highly contagious disease, causing him to slip into depression. According to the police, Pulthan, a native of West Bengal, was a goldsmith and lived with his family at Doodbhowli in old city. A few days ago, he went to a private hospital in the old city to get treated for cold, cough and fever. But doctors referred him to a corporate hospital.

Denied treatment

To make things worse, the staff at the corporate hospital too did not let him enter and asked him to visit the Covid-designated Gandhi Hospital, suspecting that he was infected by the highly contagious novel Coronavirus. Depressed over this, Pulthan went back home. He requested his friend to take him to Hussainsagar, saying that he wanted to enjoy the cloudy weather and scenery.

Minutes after reaching the lake, Pulthan jumped into it. By the time the police personnel could reach the spot, he had drowned and died. The Ramgopalpet police registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the body to the government mortuary for conducting a post-mortem examination.