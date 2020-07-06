Tiger dies of heart failure in Hyderabad's Nehru zoo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A male tiger named Kadamba died due to heart failure at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Saturday night. The tiger was 11 years old and was brought to Hyderabad in 2014 from the Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru as part of an animal exchange programme. This is the second tiger to die in the zoo in the past two weeks due to health problems.

Last month on 25th, a white tiger had died due to cancer. Zoo authorities stated that Kadamba did not show any symptoms of illness but was off the feed frequently over the past few days and hence he was under observation. As per the postmortem report, the cause of death has been reported as shock due to congestive heart failure. Blood and tissue samples from the tiger have been sent to State and Central veterinary labs for further examination.