DRDO to set up research cell at IIT-Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To meet the defence-related technological requirements of the country for the future, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will establish a research cell at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H).The ‘DRDO - IIT-Hyderabad Research Cell’ will undertake basic and applied research programmes, stated a press release from IIT-H on Monday.

The research cell is an extension of the DRDO Research and Innovation Centre (RIC), Chennai that is envisaged to become a Centre of Excellence in conducting scientific and applied research in advanced technologies for defence.The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the research centre was virtually signed last week by Director of Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management (DFTM)KK Pathak, Director General of Missiles and Strategic Systems (MSS) MSR Prasad and ndian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Director Professor BS Murty.

The research cell will help enhance the scientific and technological base of the country in critical defence technology areas, and help the country become self-reliant in select defence technologies.“The MoU is aimed at bringing together the capabilities of DRDO and IIT-Hyderabad, to achieve greater heights in indigenous technology through collaborative research. IIT-Hyderabad has a strong research base in advanced technologies, which will be strengthened through this cell,” said G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO.