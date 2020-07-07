STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

DRDO to set up research cell at IIT-Hyderabad

The research cell will help enhance the scientific and technological base of the country in critical defence technology areas, and help the country become self-reliant in select defence technologies.

Published: 07th July 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  To meet the defence-related technological requirements of the country for the future, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will establish a research cell at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H).The ‘DRDO - IIT-Hyderabad Research Cell’ will undertake basic and applied research programmes, stated a press release from IIT-H on Monday. 

The research cell is an extension of the DRDO Research and Innovation Centre (RIC), Chennai that is envisaged to become a Centre of Excellence in conducting scientific and applied research in advanced technologies for defence.The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the research centre was virtually signed last week by Director of Directorate of Futuristic Technology Management (DFTM)KK Pathak, Director General of Missiles and Strategic Systems (MSS) MSR Prasad and ndian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Director Professor BS Murty.

The research cell will help enhance the scientific and technological base of the country in critical defence technology areas, and help the country become self-reliant in select defence technologies.“The MoU is aimed at bringing together the capabilities of DRDO and IIT-Hyderabad, to achieve greater heights in indigenous technology through collaborative research. IIT-Hyderabad has a strong research base in advanced technologies, which will be strengthened through this cell,” said G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DRDO IIT-H
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp