Hyderabad: Kin of Covid-19 victims wait 6 hours for bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several family members of Covid-19 patients who died while undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital, were seen waiting outside on Monday.

The family members alleged that hospital authorities delayed releasing the bodies by at least six hours making them wait in their hour of grief. “I came from Sangareddy after my friend’s mother passed away. We have been outside Gandhi Hospital since 6 am,” said one man.

“It is very poorly managed because for almost five-six days, we are not in touch with the patient. Eventually, we get a call stating that the patient has died and then we are told to come to the hospital where one has to wait at least six hours along with many other families,” added the kin of another COVID deceased.