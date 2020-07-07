STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let’s look at the pandemic differently: Dr Dain

Growing up in a ghetto, this motivational speaker and author had to put up with abuse, but even at the tender age of 10, he knew that his life must change.

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus looks at the feet of a famous sculpture of Atlas at the State Hermitage museum amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in St.Petersburg, Russia. (Photo |AP)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The world is in flux right now, with a pandemic changing our definition of ‘normal’ every day. The ever-changing dynamics have given rise to uncertainty and fear, which further diminish our power to cope with stressful situations. Is there any way we can conquer these fears and turn the situation around? Dr Dain Heer, co-creator of Access Consciousness, a tool to create our best lives, says that it is possible to be fearless and live our best lives every day if we are willing to question our anxieties. Growing up in a ghetto, this motivational speaker and author had to put up with abuse, but even at the tender age of 10, he knew that his life must change.

Speaking to Hyderabad Express, he gives a few pointers on how to look at things in a different way, and bring a change in mindset.

Fear is an implant

If somebody tells you that ‘you are stupid’ again and again in your childhood, it turns into a loop that keeps running in your brain. It’s similar to an implant in a system.

Fear is not a reality for an infinite being. You have picked it up somewhere and it’s running in the background of your life.
As much as 98 per cent of your thoughts, fears and anxieties are what you pick up from people around you. Right now, with the whole world in fear, there are a lot of people you can pick it up from.

Who does it belong to?

Whenever you experience a fearful thought, ask yourself: “Who does it belong to? How much of it is borrowed from others?”
Whatever is true for you will make you feel light, and anything you picked up from others (or the internet) will make you heavier. So the right thing to do is to return the fear to its owner. You retain what feels true for you. In this way, you can remove most of the negative chatter and anxieties from your head.

Be Vulnerable

Vulnerability is not often appreciated by others, but the person choosing it has total space, freedom and power.  

People think that they need to build walls in order to keep the noisy world out, but who is behind the walls now?

The walls do not even keep everything out. The only thing that works is to lower those barriers and understand that even if a lot of things out there are intense, it’s not greater than you.
Vulnerability gives you the space where there are no walls and you can perceive everything, but do not buy as yours.

Point of view creates reality

In this pandemic, we can either be angry and afraid, or we can ask what else is possible as a result of this? What changes can I make in myself so that I can come out of it greater than I went into it? What can I do today to create a different future? Your point of view (POV) creates your reality; reality does not create your point of view.

A POV need not be right or wrong, but only interesting. You can be in your vulnerable space and if you experience any new energy, you can say: “It’s an interesting POV that I have this POV. “
It takes you towards being that infinite being who does not have to build walls to keep things out.

