Nurses apply for TIMS jobs, sent to Gandhi 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly-recruited nurses in government hospitals say they are stressed over the uncertainty regarding their posting. On Monday, staff nurses who had initially applied for TIMS Hospital were informed that the vacancies were filled. They were told to report for duties at Gandhi Hospital. However, despite reporting at Gandhi, they were not given any job certificates or joining letter nor any accommodation.

These nurses said that the terms of their job contract had also changed. Initially, they were told that their employment would be contractual. However, upon reaching Gandhi, the nurses were told that they will be outsourced. “We agree to work at Gandhi Hospital despite applying for TIMS because it was a contractual agreement and not a third party one. In outsourcing jobs, there is a high risk of non-payment of wages and no benefits. We are risking our lives here and can’t accept that,” said a nurse.