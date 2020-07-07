One dead as AP minister's escort vehicle overturns on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Energy, Forest, Environment, Science & Technology Balineni Srinivas Reddy’s Escort vehicle overturned on the Outer Ring Road at Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday, after one of the vehicle’s tyres burst suddenly.

A head constable, who was travelling in the vehicle received severe injuries and died on the spot, while two constables and the vehicle driver sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

Inspector Abdullapurmet P Devender said the rear left tyre of the vehicle bursted suddenly, due to which the vehicle went rogue and and overturned on the ORR.

A case has been registered and the probe is underway he said. The minister was travelling in another vehicle. After the mishap, he visited the injured persons at the hospital and also visited the head constable Papa Rao’s body.

Papa Rao belonged to the Andhra Pradesh Special Police and was deputed to the escort team of the minister.