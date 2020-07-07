Rs 282 cr for cleaning up 19 Hyderabad lakes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has sanctioned Rs 282 crore for protection, beautification and development of 19 lakes within the GHMC limits under Mission Kakatiya. On Monday, the Mayor along with GHMC Commissioner D Lokesh Kumar directed officials concerned to speed up lake beautification works in the city. Initially, the GHMC undertook beautification works at nine lakes in Kukatpally.

The Mayor stated that Rs 14.45 crore had been sanctioned for the development of Boin Cheruvu Officials have also mapped the Full Tank Level (FTL) capacities of the nine lakes. Three lakes already have Ganesh immersion ponds. The clearing of water hyacinth is under progress at four of the lakes.