Student arrested for attacking AIG doctor, ripping off PPE

A 23-year-old degree student, Khaja Aafaq Ahmed, was arrested by the Punjagutta police on Monday for assaulting a duty doctor at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Somajiguda.

Published: 07th July 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old degree student, Khaja Aafaq Ahmed, was arrested by the Punjagutta police on Monday for assaulting a duty doctor at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Somajiguda. A woman, Fatima Begum, aged 53, was also detained and questioned in connection with the assault.

 According to the police, a duty doctor of the hospital, Dr Kovilapu Pavan Kumar, lodged a complaint stating that when he was on duty on Sunday night when the incident happened. Fatima on a wheelchair and the attendant Khaja Ahmed approached him complaining about the shortage of sanitisers at the hospital.

When Dr Pavan told the duo that they ought to complain to the administration about the same, both the patient and the student assaulted him. They tore his PPE kit and slapped him twice during the scuffle on the hospital premises. Based on Dr Pavan’s complaint, police registered cases under Section 3 of Medical Service persons and Medical service Institutions Act 2008. Fatima was questioned and let off. 

