Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences to be thrown open on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Health Department has announced July 8 as the fresh date for the inauguration of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Hospital. Earlier on Monday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender tweeted a video of the hospital which seems to be fully equipped. The video ends with a note, “TIMS is ready to serve Covid-19 patients”.

A Health official confirmed the date and said all staff had been recruited and other services are ready. TIMS is a 1,224-bed hospital. There is oxygen provision for 1,000 beds and 100 beds will have ventilators. However, it is not known yet as to whether it will take in only Covid patients or suspected patients as well and if OP services will be provided. This is not the first time that the inaugural date for TIMS has been announced. Issues such as staff recruitment, equipment, sewage lines have delayed the inaugural.