Are you getting 1,000 units of Vitamin D daily?

HYDERABAD: COVID-19 has taught us the importance of hygiene practices and taking care of our health. One of the most important aspects to our overall health and well-being is our skin health. Our skin acts as the frontline barrier to infection. Due to pandemic anxiety, stress can also cause flare-ups of autoimmune conditions that affect the skin. Here are a few steps we can all implement to maintain our skin health:

Hand-washing and moisturisers

As recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), vigilant hand-washing and the use of alcohol-based sanitisers are one of the most effective ways we can protect ourselves from Covid-19. Nevertheless, it must be remembered that sanitisers do not substitute hand-washing; we recommend washing hands whenever possible. Frequent hand-washing can strip off moisture from our hands, and thus it is necessary to apply moisturisers regularly. Apply moisturisers that are rich in ceramide content and thicker in consistency. Avoid products with fragrance, artificial flavours and parabens. It is always better to apply it on damp skin as it helps to retain the moisture for longer hours.

Effect of Vitamin D

Exposure to sunlight is of great importance to our body’s physiology and in particular the activation of vitamin D. During these periods of isolation and limiting ourselves from going outside, our bodies’ levels of vitamin D will lower and can affect our skin, hair. Low levels of Vitamin D can also affect your bones, kidneys, absorption of other minerals, and mood. One of the most efficient ways to avoid this is to use vitamin D supplements. It is generally recommended that adults take 1,000 units of vitamin D daily.

Stress

Stress can cause flare-ups of certain skin and hair conditions like psoriasis, acne, rosacea, and eczematous dermatit i s. Recognising early symptoms and consulting a certified dermatologist can prevent further damage or complications. Stress also has its effect on various hormone levels. It can cause our sebaceous glands to secrete more oil, making our skin and hair oily, resulting in acne breakouts and development of dandruff. In times of severe stress or disease, our bodies automatically adjust to a mode of survival and divert nutrition away from our hair and to our vital organs. In such circumstances, this may manifest as thinning of hair, alopecia, or severe hairfall.

Healthy skin and hair

The first step to healthy skin and hair begins with good maintenance. Following simple and basic rules like using mild soaps while bathing daily, applying moisturiser immediately after bath and applying a good sunscreen with at least SPF 30 on exposed parts is important for healthy skin. Healthy hair is achieved by washing your hair regularly with a good and mild shampoo, and supplements can also help. I recommend vitamin C and omega 3 fatty acids as daily supplements to achieve a healthy, hydrated skin. Biotin and topical protein serums can help in getting strong hair.

– Dr Alekya Singapore,consultant dermatologist at Apollo Clinics & Apollo Cradle, Hyderabad