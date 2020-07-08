Demolition of  132-year-old Secretariat building leads to traffic snarls in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS the demolition of the 132-year-old Secretariat building began in Hyderabad, traffic snarls were observed near the area, as most of the major roads around the iconic building were cordoned off, forcing the people to take long detours during office hours. All roads leading to the old Secretariat were completely sealed off with policemen deployed at all arterial junctions.

Office-goers and people passing through Indira Park road, Tank Bund road, Telugu Talli Flyover, Khairatabad Flyover, Himayat Nagar Liberty road, Mint Compound road, and Minister Road were in for a rude shock as they were turned back by the police. While most were forced to take detours, some were seen retreating to their homes as they were unable to deal with the traffic congestion at many places. Slow vehicular movement was also witnessed on all the main roads connecting Tank Bund, besides the Basheerbagh crossroads, Lakdi- ka-pul and Paradise road.