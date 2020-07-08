STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabadi youth’s 10X business growth secrets

The pandemic has made millions of businesses across the world to embrace digital as nothing else did before.

 HYDERABAD: The pandemic has made millions of businesses across the world to embrace digital as nothing else did before. “The digital world has immense potential and nobody can ignore this parallel world where one can generate 10x growth results with Facebook, Google, Tik- Tok, Quora, Snapchat, Linkedin, Instagram etc. ads,” says Hyderabadi youngster Nabeel SY. This 25-year-old resident of Lakdi ka pul is into online consultations and his clients are typically startups and business persons who are looking at expanding their digital footprint. Nabeel charges 49$ for a 30-minute session and 79$ for a 60-minute session. Born and raised in Saudi Arabia, Nabeel attended B-school in Canada.

“After hustling and after trying hard, there came a moment, where everything in my life changed. It took a complete turn and since then everything started. Due to unavoidable circumstances, I had to return to India. I started a school called Hymns School at Nampally. And from there the real me was born, I scored a night shift job at Amazon alongside I was working daytime at school, and with the Amazon crew, I’ve learned a lot. And with the help of my skills I secured a job in Amazon tech support. After working for two years in Amazon tech support I left Amazon. Then I started working at Google as an ads manager for a year, I decided to start something of my own,” he says.

In early November 2018, he started Adonix, his first company, was born. He was juggling various avatars - of a sales manager, web designer, graphic designer, social media marketer, photographer, ads manager, videographer, messenger, consultant, content writer etc almost everything that a company needs.

Working for over 18 hours per day, everyday for over a year, after meeting over 2,000 businesses and gathering projects, he started hiring people. He has worked with brands like Glendale education, Totaram Jewellers, 247 Call A Doc, Albany law school, Royal Oak India and over 100 global brands. “After working with all these brands, I gained so much experience and exposure that I started another company “School of Marketing” in April 2020.

We provide free courses to serious marketers and entrepreneurs,” Nabeel explains. Within three days, he claims he got over 150 enrollments. “After getting approached by over 100 people per day I started his online consultation business where serious businesses can book him online for 30 to 60 minutes where I teach them secrets nobody talks about in the business world,” he quips. Nabeel believes that he is able to make more money from a consultancy business and helps him to expand his business the way he wants. Currently, he is busy conducting 15-minute social media interviews with industry experts to keep his clients motivated. “The future is digital,” he proclaims.

HOW TO WIN THE DIGITAL GAME

 Your value depends on the problems you solve.
 Never stop learning.
 Learn how to deal with different kinds of people.
 Get rejected. Initially you may hate it, but if you aren’t getting rejected you aren’t trying anything new.

