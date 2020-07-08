STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Local short-form video app 'Mitron' sees 25 million dowloads

The Bengaluru-based app provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit and share their videos and at the same time browse through a library of top videos on the platform.

Published: 08th July 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mitron app

Mitron

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Homegrown short-form video app, Mitron, has achieved 25+ million downloads on Google Store and has clocked 40 million videos viewed per hour on the platform, the founders said in a press release. Co-founded by Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal, the app rose to fame soon after its launch in April, 2020. The founders’ mission is to create a short-form video app that reimagines digital engagement and entertainment for people to showcase their innovative videos online, in line with the theme of light humour.

Speaking on the development, Shivank Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Mitron said, “It is incredibly exciting to see nearly one million new videos created per day on the Mitron platform. With almost every one confined to their homes during the lockdown phase, our aim has been to provide a platform that offers digital entertainment through short videos posted by people, or create their own videos.” For the developers of Mitron, ensuring data privacy has been the priority.

The Bengaluru-based app provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit and share their videos and at the same time browse through a library of top videos on the platform. Founded by two Computer Science engineers, Shivank Agarwal (alumnus of IIT Roorkee) and Anish Khandelwal (alumnus of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology), Mitron app is a short-form video app that allows users to create, upload and view entertaining short videos.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mitron app
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp