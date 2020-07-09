At home in co-living space

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The COVID-19 pandemic has opened up different facets of life for us. The necessity of working from home has made some people realise the importance of families, and cherish their time together. However, things did not unfold the same way for everyone. There are a few who chose living in a coliving space despite having a home in the city. Suresh Tadepalli, the director of an IT firm in HiTec City, said that he has been living at a co-living facility called Living Quarter in Manikonda, throughout the pandemic.

“I decided to live here after my family went to my native town in Andhra Pradesh.Since the number of cases has been increasing in the city, I decided that my family, which includes elders, is better off there. If you stay at home, a lot of time has to be given to domestic chores, maintenance etc. Living here, I can concentrate on my work better.”

Monika, a resident of Secunderabad, too chose to live in a co-living space because of her job shift timings, and need to work in an atmosphere free from distractions. “I am an investment research manager, and work from 2 pm to 11 pm. Sometimes, work can go on till 1 am too. It was a bit difficult for my family to align to my work timings. We are a joint family where it’s a ritual to have breakfast together, and that would mean that I lost out on sleep. There are children in the family too, who can distract you. Due to the pandemic, we are getting more projects, and the volume of work has increased. That is why, I needed an environment which would allow me to focus on my job,” she added.

When asked about the reaction of her family after she made the decision to shift, she said: “Initially, they were surprised at my decision, but after they checked out this place and were ensured of my safety, they were fine with it. Many others, who are in similar situation, are living here, and I do not feel lonely.” Sumanth Koripella, founder of a startup called Tag Digital, said that the pandemic is the best time for a digital platform to grow, and he wanted to direct all his energy into gaining more market space.

“Staying at home involves other duties, and there are many distractions, especially during video calls. Uninterrupted and fast internet connection, calm and pleasant environment here have made work easier.” Manasa, a HR manager, who chose not to go back to her home in Bengaluru, gave similar reasons for staying back. “I get all the amenities ready here, including gym. I am more productive and also stress-free.”