Hill Ridge Springs residents protest quarantine facility on-premises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Hill Ridge Springs, a 500-home apartment complex in Gachibowli, allege that the hotel located on its premises is being used as a quarantine facility, putting them at risk. The issue erupted on Wednesday when six buses of international passengers were brought into the complex premises, reportedly for quarantine. “We have the numbers of the six buses.

This is against government guidelines, as per National Centre for Disease Control which states that any place close to a residential area cannot be used as a quarantine facility,” said Shweta Adholia, member of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA). The RWA has now shot off a letter to the hotel manager asking him to move the quarantined people immediately. “Our main fear is that several of the hotel staff enter the residential premises and even live there. They use common facilities such as the lift, parks, walkways, gates etc which poses a threat of the virus spreading,” added Shweta.

Meanwhile, GHMC officials said they were unaware of the same. “We have not received a complaint. However, if the residents feel they are at risk, we shall send a team to ensure the hotel is adhering to norms,” added Gachibowli police SHO R Srinivas.