Hyderabad crime rate down by 10%

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The crime rate has gone down by 10 per cent in the city during the past six months. On Wednesday, police officials conducted a review meeting on crime cases in the city, and discussed measures that can be taken to reduce the cases. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar directed officials to take measures to submit chargesheets for the cases, along with evidence, for conviction of the accused. During six months of 2020, a total of 12, 273 cases were reported in the city. History sheets for opened for known notorious criminals at different places in the city to prevent them from committing further offences.

In the South Zone, a total 50 history sheets were opened and 18 cases were closed. In the West Zone, 20 new sheets were opened. In 2020, as many as 26 per cent of the accused were convicted and sent to jail. During the same period, police solved 74 per cent of property offences wherein they nabbed the accused and seized stolen property from the offenders. During the past six months, police have detained at least 34 criminals under the PD Act by sending them to jail for prevention of repeated offences.

Drive to sanitise police vehicles

With an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the twin cities, officials conducted a drive to sanitise police vehicles, keeping in mind the safety of police staff who have existing health issues. Commissioner Anjani Kumar said sanitisation was carried out as a precautionary measure for those who travel in police vehicles. The process would prevent the virus from spreading through vehicles, he said. “We have had very few cases of Coronavirus among policemen as compared to other States. Do not be afraid of the Coronavirus. Take due precautions, exercise, maintain social distancing, wear a mask, drink hot water, and take a diet rich in vitamins,” Anjani Kumar advised.

Fight, don’t fear virus: Anjani tells his force

