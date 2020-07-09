Hyderabad man uploads morphed pics of woman, held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Cyber Crime police on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly posting morphed nude pictures of a woman on social media and blackmailing her for money. According to the police, the accused, Subham Yadav, was allegedly a close friend of the victim’s brother. He had befriended the victim a few months ago. After they had a falling out a while back, he collected photos of her and morphed them with other nude pictures.

After uploading the pictures on social media, he started harassing her physically and mentally, and also tried to blackmail her for taking the pictures down. Unable to bear it, the victim, along with her family members, approached the Cyber Crime police. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case and took up a probe. The accused was taken into custody on Wednesday.