Into the realm of resilience

HYDERABAD: What art seeks to disturb is the monotony of type, slavery of custom, the tyranny of habit, and the reduction of man to the level of a machine,” wrote Irish poet-playwright- author Oscar Wilde. Other than turning the quotidian into beauty, art is an expression of resilience of human spirit which fights for light even in the darkest of the nights. That’s how whether it’s war, natural calamity or a pandemic the opuses painted or created represent the fierceness that stays aglow even for the posterity.

Even when some of the artworks are created in the ‘normal’ times they still represent the same spirit unbent from the diseases and challenges that life throws. Taking a look at the online art exhibition titled ‘Artistic Resilience’ of Gallery Space, Banjara Hills it’s evident that the bold colours, sharp lines, and abstract drawings hold so many possibilities of the continuum of life even in the middle of chaos.

Artist Palak Dubey writes in the introduction: “Each and every work unveils an explicit facet of life in vivacious, throbbing and obvious sensitivity. These expressions remind us that at present when the whole world is on a hiatus due to the outbreak of the pandemic, art brings the fresh air of hope and positivity. By its eternal existence art reminds us that life goes on and resilience is one of the oldest and strongest virtues of mankind.”

Curated by gallerist Hanmanth Rao the exhibition has works of several noted artists on display. Some of them are Ram Kumar, Thota Vaikuntam, Laxma Goud, Paresh Maity, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Ramesh Gorjala, Sachin Jaltare among several others.

Says Hanmanth, “The works presented as part of this show proves that no matter what we must go on and what better way to convey that than express the same through paintings and sculptures?” Other than works in watercolour and acrylic there are several opuses in bronze and fibreglass. For example, the hibiscus red fibreglass artwork by DVS Krishna represents a woman’s head in a relaxed mood as she cups her chin with the right hand.

What is notable here is the calmness expressed and her hairdo of braids done almost in the way the stylish Dancing Girl of Mohenjodaro has her tresses pinned which are twisted in a spiral manner and tucked at the back of her head. Other artworks present a mélange of colours and light; Paresh Maity’s sparkling blue skyline above a water body is one such example. The exhibition begins today and is on till August 3.