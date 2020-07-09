Online auditions for pageant for Mrs India Worldwide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide, a personality pageant for the Indian married women is organising auditions via an online platform. The online audition is for married women between 21 years and 45 years can participate. There are no criteria of weight and height. Recently, they finalided more than 26 finalists from the South Zone cities such as Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Nagpur after auditions.

The online interviews were done by some popular people from the industry along with the winners from last year. After qualifying the online interview, women get exclusive training and grooming by the experts in the industry like a nutritionist, diet, weight Management, Public Speaking, Pageant Question and Answers, Ramp Walk and much more for almost three days in the month of august in Dehradun’s Haut Monde Hill Stream Resort along with classic video shoot and photoshoot. Till December all the finalists will be virtually trained and will participate in different activities.

The semi-finals photo shoot and additional preparation have been planned internationally for 6-7 days a December and the Grand Finale will be conducted in India, where 60 sub-title holders along with 15 Zonal winners, five element winners and the Winner shall be crowned.

Applicants can- Details on mrsindiaworldwide website.