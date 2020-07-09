STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Singer Revanth joins the regional ‘Music Bus’ by Hungama

A new music series features Hyderabadi singing sensation along with five other top Indian musicians

Published: 09th July 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Revanth

Singer Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Digital entertainment company Hungama on Wednesday launched a new original show that highlights the regional flavours of music in India. The show captures the journey undertaken by India’s top musicians including Hyderabad’s very own singer Revanth Harrdy Sandhu, Jassie Gill, Indian Ocean, Javed Ali and Jeet Gannguli across six cities in the heartland of India to experience the local culture and music. The series also features local artists from different cities giving the audience a chance to experience their expressive music and bring to life each re gion’s beautiful culture and iconic landscapes.

Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “The show follows a nonscripted format and successfully converts an onground property into an engaging viewing experience. It gives the audience a chance to be a part of the musicians’ journey through the hinterland of India while showcasing the diverse musical talent that exists in the country. Its unique treatment coupled with a universal appeal allowed us to distribute it across digital and linear platforms, helping it reach an even wider audience. We intend to launch more seasons of the show in the near future.”

The Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus toured over 11,000 kilometres, beginning December 2019. It became the perfect medium for artistes to engage with local musicians and gave their fans a chance to interact with them in bustling concerts. The bus travelled to Bhubaneshwar, Karnal, Pune, Hyderabad, Ambala, Siliguri, among other cities and witnessed over 5000 people attend the concerts in each city. The show is now available on Hungama Music, Hungama Play etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hungama Singer Revanth
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp