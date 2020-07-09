Singer Revanth joins the regional ‘Music Bus’ by Hungama

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Digital entertainment company Hungama on Wednesday launched a new original show that highlights the regional flavours of music in India. The show captures the journey undertaken by India’s top musicians including Hyderabad’s very own singer Revanth Harrdy Sandhu, Jassie Gill, Indian Ocean, Javed Ali and Jeet Gannguli across six cities in the heartland of India to experience the local culture and music. The series also features local artists from different cities giving the audience a chance to experience their expressive music and bring to life each re gion’s beautiful culture and iconic landscapes.

Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “The show follows a nonscripted format and successfully converts an onground property into an engaging viewing experience. It gives the audience a chance to be a part of the musicians’ journey through the hinterland of India while showcasing the diverse musical talent that exists in the country. Its unique treatment coupled with a universal appeal allowed us to distribute it across digital and linear platforms, helping it reach an even wider audience. We intend to launch more seasons of the show in the near future.”

The Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus toured over 11,000 kilometres, beginning December 2019. It became the perfect medium for artistes to engage with local musicians and gave their fans a chance to interact with them in bustling concerts. The bus travelled to Bhubaneshwar, Karnal, Pune, Hyderabad, Ambala, Siliguri, among other cities and witnessed over 5000 people attend the concerts in each city. The show is now available on Hungama Music, Hungama Play etc.