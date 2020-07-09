Skill Monks: An ed-tech company for career discovery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Skill Monks, an edtech company that is into career discovery and skilling courses for graduates, working professionals and students, launched its operations on Wednesday.

Brainchild of Rameswar Mandali, a serial entrepreneur with 12+ years of experience in Detach space, the edtech firm’s focus is on IT skills which include fresh skills, reskilling, upskilling, exam preparation including government jobs. The platform currently has a list of courses from institutions with information such as courses, faculty details, fee details, student reviews, placement information, and certifications amongst others.

Aspirants can choose best suited courses ranging from AI, Data Science, Cyber Security, DevOps, Digital Marketing, Multimedia, Full Stack, Python, Web Dev, Ethical hacking Java and testing. Courses are also available for those preparing for IBPS, SSC, Civil Services, CGL CAT etc. The company has on-boarded 125 plus training partners, skill financing companies, 6,500 registered users, 70,000 followers on social media and 750 active customers on the platform.