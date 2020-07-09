Two Hyderabad  private schools raided over charging higher fees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials from the School Education Department conducted raids at two private schools in the city on Wednesday. The raids were led by Joint Director G Ramesh and Hyderabad District Education Officer (DEO) Venkata Narasamma as the schools were violating GO No 46, which directs schools not to increase any kind of fees for the current academic year.

“The Department will take strict action against school managements that are violating the norms of GO No 46 by charging fees other than tuition fees. Besides, according to the GO, schools can only charge on monthly basis,” the DEO said. Recently, the School Education Department received complaints from parents in Telangana about schools collecting ‘excessive fees’ on the pretext of providing online education and e-classes.