Dead or alive? Hyderabad private hospital goofs up once again

In a video that went viral, Amberpet leader accuses hospital of wrongly declaring his Covid +ve brother dead

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational purposes (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no end to the travails faced by the families of Covid-19 patients being treated at corporate hospitals. Videos continue to surface on the Internet every day of people levelling allegations against some or the other corporate hospital in Hyderabad. On Thursday, one such video went viral, wherein a local leader from Amberpet, Ch Shankar is also known as Amberpet Shankar, accused a wellknown corporate hospital in Secunderabad of lying to him that his brother had died. Shankar’s brother Ch Narsing Rao, a BJP leader, was admitted at the said hospital for Covid-19.

The hospital staff had told Shankar to collect the body after clearing a due of  Rs 3.75 lakh. “Around 12 days ago, my brother was admitted to the hospital and his samples were taken for Covid-19 testing. The next day we were informed that he had tested positive for the disease. He was shifted to the ICU and put on a ventilator a couple of days ago,” Shankar said. He added, “The day before yesterday, I spoke with Dr Ashok Kumar over video conference and he told me that my brother had died. I told them not to remove the ventilator. When I came to the hospital today (Thursday) and signed some documents, another doctor told us that Narsing Rao was doing well and wondered who said he was dead.

Later, through video conference, we saw that my brother is alive and he even nodded when we called him”. Shankar said the hospital officials passed on the information by mistake. The Amberpet leader took to Facebook to vent out ire, saying that this was completely unacceptable on the hospital’s part to commit such “mistakes”. A representative of the hospital said, “Dr Ashok Kumar did not tell them that Narsing Rao had died but that his condition was critical. There was some miscommunication. The patient is being treated and the issue has been resolved”.

