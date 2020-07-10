GHMC gets 141 complaints of encroachment in 3 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During the past three days, the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has received as many as 141 calls regarding encroachment of parks, lakes and open spaces in Greater Hyderabad limits at its ‘Asset Protection Cell.’ In three days, EVDM’s toll-free number has received a total of 827 calls.

Of these, 141 were from Hyderabad, while the remaining 686 were from outside Hyderabad. Most calls, 36, were made from the locality of LB Nagar, followed by 28 calls from Serilingampally and 24 calls from Kukatpally areas. As of now, 45 field inspections have been carried out by the officers concerned in different areas of the city.