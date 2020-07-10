STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad COVID-19 patients turn to social media for help

This particular case highlights the fact that an overwhelming number of people still prefer private care.

Published: 10th July 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the public health care system is slow, flagged with poor reviews and termed unreliable by many, social media mobilisation is soon becoming a platform to seek assistance in getting facilities like ventilator beds and ambulance services or even plasma donors.With helpline numbers 104 and 1075 remaining unresponsive, many hapless citizens are taking to the social media and tagging ministers to get help.On intervening days of Wednesday and Thursday, two social media posts went viral, one that of a Covid patient complaining of breathlessness and another of a patient himself stating he was breathless and fearing that he may have contacted the virus.

“It was a very dire situation. We began calling 108 at 11 pm when the breathlessness began. He had got fever since Monday and the test results came on Tuesday, then suddenly health deteriorated. It was only after putting up a post on social media that ambulance came at 12:30 am,” shared Shravanti K, sister of the patient.  It was only after the post went viral, which led to both Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan intervening the matter, the ambulance arrived. In another case, Shaik Fayaz, a resident of Amberpet, tweeted about suffering from severe cough and unable to go to any hospital. The Health Minister responded and though the patient was linked with King Koti, he chose to head to KIMS for a test and future course of treatment. This particular case highlights the fact that an overwhelming number of people still prefer private care.

“Private hospitals are exploiting people in terms of ambulances and other services even when the cases are related deaths. With regard to patients also we are seeing two extreme cases on social media -- one that of people can afford and want treatment at private hospitals and the other of those who can’t and doesn’t want to go to government hospital. In that case, we have started home isolation oxygen service and planning for mobile ventilator services,” noted Sai Teja, a Society for Cyberabad Security Council volunteer and member of Feed the Need team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 patients turn to social media coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp