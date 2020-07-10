No. of victims in Hyderabad realty scam rises to 1,500

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the arrest of real estate firm Swadhatri Infra Pvt Ltd’s owner Yarlagadda Raghu Babu, director Gogulapati Srinivasa Babu and manager Meenakshi, more people are approaching Cyberabad police alleging they were cheated by the firm. Police say the number has risen to 1,500.

Meanwhile, the trio were remanded to police custody for a period of one week, for a thorough investigation. While a majority of the victims are from Hyderabad and a few other parts of Telangana, many are also from Vijayawada.

A majority of the victims invested in open plots in Hyderabad, police said.Cyberabad police have also learnt that some of the victims have approached police in Vijayawada. The scam runs into an estimated `156 crore.