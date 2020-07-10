Two Hyderabad cops held for taking Rs 1.2 lakh bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday arrested Shabad Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector for accepting a bribe of `1.20 lakh, in exchange for implementing court orders.

According to ACB officials, Inspector B Shankaraiah and ASI Rajender were caught red handed while accepting the bribe from complainant V Vijay Mohan Reddy, resident of Solipet village of Shabad mandal in Rangareddy district, to provide police protection and to implement a court order in connection with a land disputes. The bribe amount was seized from the possession of the accused.

A chemical test conducted to trace the transaction of the bribe was also positive. Reddy had obtained the court order in connection with a land dispute, but police had demanded a bribe to implement the orders. He then approached ACB officials and lodged a complaint. Acting on a tip-off, officials conducted raids at the police station on Thursday and caught the accused officers. The arrested officers were produced in court for judicial remand.