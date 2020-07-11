Going green all the way

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madhuri Reddy may be the Sarpanch of Kondapaka village, Gajwel, but this Hyderabadi girl has been silently working through the lockdown and the unlock days to ensure the dump yard in the village turns out to be one with a difference. Her tweets have been inspiring sarpanches of neighbouring villages.

“I won the second-highest votes to win as a sarpanch in the state and I feel obliged to do something extra to my village. Among my projects are developing he dump yard using the NREGS funds that I get. Although developing these grounds are part of the job, we have managed to make good progress,” she adds.

She has been putting up posts as she feels that she is accountable to anyone who wants to know about the progress of the work. The area was rocky with boulders, mud and weeds. It took them about two days to clear the space and allocate spaces for dry waste and wet waste. “We are now focussing on converting the wet waste into natural compost which can be of use to the local farmers,” she adds.

The land, at one point of time, was encroached by some locals but with the help of the MRO, they managed to reclaim it. As part of Harithaharam, they had planted 2,000 avenue plantation and the team is proud that they lost only 5 pc of the greenery last year. Madhuri believes that conserving the environment can save us money, resources and time. “India is a land of sustainable concepts and I am just doing my part to stay safe, stay healthy and stay green,” she concludes.