‘Plan now for post-crisis world’

In the last few years, Kanthi has organised mass events such as Pinkathon, and Telangana Food Festival etc.

Published: 11th July 2020 09:14 AM

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: I am scared about my business and future... I don’t know if I should continue in Hyderabad or go back to my village to sustain myself...Will my world ever go back to how it was?

These are some of the questions that every youngster across the world seems to asking himself and is looking for sound advice. Brand manager and entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt’s new book Rediscovering Path to Success set to debut on August 8 has answers to most of these nagging questions.

Pandemic predictions
“Since March, it’s been a hectic task to understand what the pandemic has got in for us. A situation like this is never expected. My work starts with learning the pandemic and its later effects. Even as organisations focus on the immediate business shocks, they need to plan for the post-crisis world. There is, of course, a large amount of uncertainty today, especially on the economic front, which makes it hard for business decision-makers to start taking action. I engage with the clients to plan their activities way forward. Right from store management to marketing techniques, everything needs to be revamped. It’s important to gain trust from customers and keep up to the trust by ensuring sanitised conditions at retail outlets.”

Rediscover yourself
His debut book “Rediscovering Path to Success” set to release on the August 8 on all leading platforms globally will talk about how and when should a person rediscover their interests and revisit goals. “The book will help the reader explore through self. I have penned down my experiences & views about rediscovering oneself. I hope the book adds value to those who are looking at exploring & discovering their true-self & their opportunities.”

Staying put
In the last few years, Kanthi has organised mass events such as Pinkathon, and Telangana Food Festival etc. What can we expect to foresee for such events in the next six months? “The entertainment, sporting industries have become vulnerable due to the pandemic as both the production and the consumption of its output needs numerous people to gather at one place. This situation has increased the adoption of online streaming platforms, home work out training sessions. It is disheartening for a 3 trillion dollar industry to sustain with no revenue. As of now, we don’t see any hope for the industry to bloom anytime before 2021.This resident of Banjara Hills says he started off early in life but ageism played with his emotional strength. He lost opportunities simpley because ‘he was too young’. “My mantras of hard work, determination and smart managerial skills have gone ahead to prove that age is no bar to achieve anything.”

That’s the word of advice from Hyderabadi youth Kanthi Dutt, entrepreneur, strategy consultant and the one who has wielded his magic wand on many a politician’s brand image in Telangana. Now in his debut book titled ‘Rediscovering Path to Success’ set to debut on August 8, he talks about revisiting one’s goals

Bagging the Telangana Rashtra Sawabhowma Award
With a motive to create livelihood for folk artists from diverse backgrounds, I started connecting artistes of various art forms with connoisseurs across the Telugu States - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The idea is to enrich our State’s heritage and culture, integrating the local art form in each event along with the other art forms. Thus bringing diverse artistes to a common platform.

