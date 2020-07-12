Hyderabad: Man held for illegal sale of oxygen cylinders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when oxygen cylinders are in huge demand owing to the Covid-19 crisis, the Hyderabad police, on Saturday, busted a gang selling oxygen cylinders illegally.

A man was arrested by the Golconda police in connection with the same, and as many as 29 oxygen cylinders were seized from his possession. The accused had sold cylinders at `1 lakh each to hospitals and individuals, taking advantage of supply shortage and rise in demand.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, in a tweet, said that hoarding, illegal buying or selling of oxygen cylinders was a crime.

During the preliminary probe, the Golconda police found that the accused was supplying oxygen cylinders to hospitals and individuals by refilling them on his own. He had advertised the cylinders on social media. The accused was operating without permission.