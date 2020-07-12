KTR seeks Kishan Reddy’s help for land to lay 2 skyways from Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao asked the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy to ensure that the Central government clears the proposal pending with it for acquisition of defence land required to construct two major skyways from Hyderabad.

“In the near future, the State government would need defence land and Central government’s support for construction of the 18 km long elevated expressway from Hyderabad to Ramagundam on State Highway 1 — Rajiv Rahadari, and a similar skyway towards Nagpur Highway. The projects are estimated to cost Rs 5,000 crore, and will ease traffic and add to the image of Hyderabad as a global city” said Rama Rao.

The Minister said this after laying the foundation stone for construction of a four-lane bi-directional elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST and second level three-lane bi-directional flyover from Ram Nagar to Baghlingampally on Saturday, for which Kishan Reddy was the chief guest.

Construction of the two flyovers will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, a 2.62 km long elevated corridor from Indira Park to Azamabad would be constructed. In the second phase, an 850 metres long second-level independent flyover would be laid between Ram Nagar and Baghlingampally. The project is estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs 426 crores.

Rama Rao thanked Kishan Reddy for continued Central government support to the state and also for giving required clearances for land belonging to Central government for the State government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) near Rasoolpura.

The Minister also said that Hyderabad Road Development Corporation is working on 710 km of existing roads by developing missing link roads under a comprehensive road maintenance programme. Kishan Reddy praised the Telangana government for taking up several road projects in the city to ease traffic.

He said, “We have been waiting for a long time now for the construction of this elevated corridor, from even before Telangana state formation. Traffic has been a major problem in Hyderabad. Road development projects like this will help reduce the traffic problem.”