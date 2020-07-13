STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
College student gets 10-years rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder girl in Hyderabad

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala, found the man, a Degree student, guilty under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A local court on Monday sentenced a 19-year-old man to 10-years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for attempting to murder a teenage girl student in February 2019 for spurning his advances.

The court further sentenced him to 5-years RI for the offence under relevant sections of Arms Act, Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy said.

The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 15,000. The sentences shall run concurrently, Reddy said.

According to the prosecution, the 16-year-old girl's mother had complained to police in January 2019 that the man, who stays in their locality, had been harassing her daughter, a first-year Intermediate student, for over one year and when she ignored him, threatened he would kill her.

Following the complaint, he was counselled by police in the presence of his parents but even after that he continued to observe the girl's movements.

According to the prosecution, on February 6, 2019 while the girl was going to college, he attacked her with a knife, saying he would kill her since she was ignoring him and for complaining to the police.

However, he fled as some local people rushed to her rescue.

The girl with severe injuries on her head, neck and hands was rushed to a nearby hospital and the man was later arrested.

