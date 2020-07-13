Pharma company in soup for polluting Jeedimetla nala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During an inspection on Saturday night, regional officials (Medchal) of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board found that Aurore Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Mylan Lab, at Qutubullapur in the IDA-Jeedimetla area had illegally been releasing its untreated industrial effluents into the Jeedimetla nala via a pipe.

According to TSPCB’s inspection official, the Board has confiscated the pipe and collected samples from the unit. “We will be submitting a report to the head office, recommending strict action against the unit on Monday,” the official said. Speaking to Express, an official from the TSPCB said the night patrol team had been conducting inspections regularly at industrial units in the city. In the last few months, even though most industries were shut and only pharma units were functional, three to four units were served notices.