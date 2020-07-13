STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu begins on a low-key note

The lanes and bylanes connecting the temple wore a deserted look, as the police barricaded the area to restrict the entry of people into the temple premises.

Published: 13th July 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees offer puja outside the Ujjaini Mahankali temple on the occasion of Bonalu, as police block all the roads leading to the temple dut to the pandemic on Sunday | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lashkar Jatara at the famed Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad commenced on a low-key note on Sunday. The lanes and bylanes connecting the temple wore a deserted look, as the police barricaded the area to restrict the entry of people into the temple premises. Following the ageold tradition, wife of Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Swarna, brought the first Bonam to Goddess Sri Mahankali.

Officials offered pattu vastram on behalf of the government. Devotees were not allowed to gather at the temple. The joyful scenes of Potharaju dance, trinket sellers, Jogini dancers and the beats of the tee mar drums were missing in this year’s celebrations. The two-day Bondalu festivities will end on Monday.

Conveying his apologies for not letting the devotees inside the temple, Talasani Srinivas said, “The festival is celebrated for public good. With the same interest, we had to impose restrictions this year due to Covid-19. I am aware that people had come from far off places to attend the celebrations, but we cannot allow mass gatherings.” The Minister added that the Gatam procession and the Rangam ritual, wherein an Oracle would predict the future, would be held on Monday.

