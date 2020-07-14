Coronavirus kills Congress leader Narender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and TPCC secretary G Narender Yadav succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday. It is learnt that he contracted the virus while assisting other patients.

Yadav had been undergoing Covid treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for the last three days. AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia, AICC secretary Srinivas Krishnan, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, party working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan and other leaders extended their condolences to the bereaved family.