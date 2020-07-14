STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC drive to regularise city buildings begins

The municipal body has formed 88 teams to clear nearly 1.3 lakh pending applications

By S BachanJeetSingh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has formed special teams for disposal of Building Regularisation Scheme — 2015 applications at circle, zone and head office levels. All the Assistant City Planners (ACPs), City planners (CPs) from circle, zonal and head offices have been instructed to scrutinise the BRS (building regularisation scheme) applications which are assigned with their respective logins. Nearly 1.30 lakh BRS applications were received by GHMC when the State government introduced it in 2015 for regularisation of unauthorised structures.

As many as 88 teams consisting of Town Planning wing and National Academy of Construction (NAC) engineers have been appointed. They were instructed to carry out site inspections, upload the inspection report, scrutinise the applications, and process it further to either raise shortfalls or calculate the fees. Of the 88 teams, 72 have been formed at circle level, ten at zonal level and six teams at head office level.

The High Court had passed orders on October 18, 2016 that applications for regularisation can be processed in accordance with the BRS Scheme issued on November 2, 2015. In case the GHMC, after considering the application for regularisation, decides to reject the request , it is open to them to communicate the order of rejection to the applicants concerned and thereafter take action for demolition of the illegal structure in accordance with law, the court had stated.

The High Court had also stated in 2016 that in cases where the municipal body tentatively decided to regularise illegal structures, such decisions should merely be recorded in the file and should neither be given effect to, nor should they be communicated to the applicants, pending orders of the High Court.

